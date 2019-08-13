Selwyn netball playoff picture takes shape

The three most consistent teams in Selwyn premier netball showed why they will likely be in the semifinals next month, after convincing wins on Saturday at the Lincoln Events Centre.

Defending champions, Greenpark A, last year’s beaten finalists Broadfield A and Greenpark B all earned valuable competition points in week two.

Greenpark A beat Southbridge A 65-49, Greenpark B downed newly promoted Prebbleton

A 56-44 and Broadfield A got back to winning ways with a 64-45 win over Lincoln A.

Greenpark A player/coach Zaylie Sullivan said she was nervous prior to their game against a much improved Southbridge, but her team put in a composed performance.

“It was goal-for-goal for the first quarter but we put in a strong second quarter.

“We looked after the ball that we turned over and built a good lead.

“It was pleasing because we have girls coming back from injury so it was a good result.

Waiting for Greenpark A will be Broadfield A who bounced back from their draw against Southbridge with a commanding win against Lincoln A.

Coach Yvonne Crichton-Hill said it was a much more settled effort from her team as they build for the finals.

“We were intense and focused across all four quarters and through the court.

“We got turnover ball and converted it.

“I was pleased with how the team picked themselves up and improved.”

Crichton-Hill praised defender Kayla Williams and injured goal-keep Georgie Bolton, both of whom played strong games.

Lincoln A coach Dawn Dalley said with eight squad members, her team looked a little flat and she would need to address it ahead of next week.

Greenpark B player-coach Mechelle Barltrop said it was a case of job done against Prebbleton.

“The margin should have been more but we certainly threw away a lot of ball and generally we played poorly once we got a big lead and got a little complacent.

A win against Southbridge A would all but confirm Greenpark B a semifinal spot with three weeks to go.

Results: Greenpark B 56, Prebbleton 44, Greenpark A 65, Southbridge A 49, Broadfield A 64, Lincoln A 45.

Points: Greenpark A 8, Greenpark B 8, Broadfield A 6, Southbridge A 2, Lincoln A 0, Prebbleton 0.

Draw: Greenpark B v Southbridge A, Broadfield A v Greenpark A, Lincoln A v Prebbleton A.