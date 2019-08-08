Potential quarry noise to be discussed

Noise issues raised from Fulton Hogan’s controversial application to open a quarry in Templeton will be discussed by experts ahead of the upcoming hearing in November.

Fulton Hogan, the district council and Canterbury District Health Board noise experts have initiated a meeting on noise effect matters relating to the application.

It is a result of the hearings panel commissioners requesting all expert witnesses liaise amongst themselves to on matters relevant to their specific areas of expertise.

The aim of the meeting is to clarify outstanding matters relating to noise effects.

An ECan spokesman said experts for any parties including for submitters are able to attend.

The meeting is expected to be held early or the middle of the month.

Templeton Residents’ Association treasurer Jolene Eagar said it feels as if ECan and the district council is using the Resource Management Act 1991 to justify giving Fulton Hogan “every possible advantage” to mitigate issues in their application before the hearing.

She questioned why everyone was being encouraged by the councils to share all their information before the hearing.

“What is the purpose of the hearing if they try and work through all the issues up-front?

“For me, these things are actually supposed to come out in the hearing,”Mrs Eagar said.

Last month the TRA raised concerns over ECan and the district council granting Fulton Hogan’s request to extend the deadline for the hearing process.

The hearing does not have to be completed until January 23.

Meanwhile,ECan and the district council have asked for further information from Fulton Hogan on its quarry application to respond to information raised by submitters.

These are for Fulton Hogan to:

•Confirm the volume of groundwater which will be extracted annually and clarify how it will be managed.

•Provide an assessment and to clarify if there are any measures to reduce the risk of bird strike, particularly in relation to the management of ponds at the quarry. This is due to the quarry’s close proximity to Christchurch International Airport.

•Provide an updated set of draft conditions for all resource conditions sought to reflect mitigation measures provided in the application.

•To provide more detail on how Fulton Hogan’s proposed mobile processing plant will be used and if mobile crushers will be used on the site and where they will be located.

The information is due back on Friday.