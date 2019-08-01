Lonsdale making another bid for council

Former city councillor and mayoral candidate Paul Lonsdale is making another bid for local government.

Mr Lonsdale was the only councillor who stood for re-election in 2016 to not retain a seat. He stood for the newly-formed Heathcote Ward and lost out to Sara Templeton by 1585 votes.

Mr Lonsdale will now run in the Halswell Ward as an independent against current city councillor and The People’s Choice candidate Anne Galloway and independent SamYau.

He said he wanted to restore a bit of fiscal responsibility around the council table.

“With current rates increases, I have a concern that home ownership is going to become unaffordable for a wide range of people,” he said.

He said he was considering running for mayoralty again in spite of losing out to current mayor Lianne Dalziel in 2013, he received 22,855 votes while Mrs Dalziel got 72,600.

“There is a mood out there for a change and I just want to test that and see if that is real, sometimes you get told things that don’t have a lot of depth to them, I just want to make sure that whatever decisions I make in this election period are good solid ones that have good solid outcomes for Christchurch.”