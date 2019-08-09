Gough’s mayoralty plan: Decision next week

James Gough will decide early next week whether he will challenge Lianne Dalziel for the mayoralty.

The high-profile city councillor has been pondering over running for months but said a final decision was likely to happen early next week before nominations close on Friday.

“There is no hurry with these things, there are a number of things that I want to look at and there is still a bit of work that needs to be done, not in the 11th-hour, but certainly in the last week of nominations I will be making a decision,” he said.

Businessman Darryll Park announced he would be running on Tuesday.

Both Cr Gough and Mr Park, a co-owner of restaurant and bar Fat Eddie’s, are well-known figures within the business community.

If both run at the same time this could split the centre-right vote and play right into the hands of left-leaning candidates such as current mayor Lianne Dalziel and high-profile activist John Minto.

Ms Dalziel, a former Labour Cabinet Minister before she became the mayor in 2013, and Mr Minto, a political activist who was at the forefront of protests against the Springbok tour in 1981, are likely to get the left-leaning vote.

Mr Park said this was not something he had really thought about.

“I respect James for whatever decision he makes,” he said.

Cr Gough saw Mr Park as a strong candidate and would not comment as to whether him standing would influence his own decision to run.

“I have known Darryll for quite some time and he certainly has an impressive track record, I have a lot of time for him.”

Former city councillor and mayoral candidate Paul Lonsdale could further divide the centre-right vote if he decides to run.

Mr Lonsdale, another well-known figure in the business community, said he was not ruling out a run for the mayoralty.

He did not think running would scamper the chances of other right-leaning candidates.

“I think each candidate going into this election will bring their own qualities people will be able to identify with, I don’t see any massive similarities between any of the candidates,” he said.

Tourism operator Robin McCarthy, retail worker Stephen McPaike and telecommunications technician Adrian Schonborn are also running for mayor.