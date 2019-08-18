Building for the Community

Generation Homes Christchurch keenly supports the community, sponsoring the St John Rolleston refurbishment, a new ambulance, and recently overseeing the construction of sheds and a lean-to beside a new bike park at Knights Stream School.

Knights Stream School opened this year, across Halswell Junction Rd from Copper Ridge where Generation Homes Christchurch, are key builders. The school has 132 students with 200 expected next year and an anticipated role of 450.

“Mike Molloy, principal of Knights Stream School mentioned he would love a bike park at the school so the students can be outside taking risks and gaining confidence,” says Nadja Beker who with husband Evan, are joint venture partners of Generation Homes Christchurch.

The new bike track includes a pump track, two jump tracks, and two sheds for bike storage connected via a lean-to where the students can maintain and service the bikes. Fifteen new bikes will be purchased so all students can participate.

The bike park will complement a learn-to-ride park nearby and be available to students and the wider community.

The project was kick-started with a $21,000 Bike On New Zealand Charitable Trust Grant. It has been a team effort with assistance from Christchurch Adventure Park, PlaceMakers Hornby, Gotta Digg Contracting Ltd, MCG Temporary Fence Hire & Sales, Schick Civil Construction, Ironstone Construction Ltd and Generation Homes Christchurch. All have contributed considerable expertise, time and materials.

“Some suppliers have provided materials. Other tradespeople have assisted with reduced rates or for free as in the case of Guy and Amber from Ironstone Construction,” Mike Sands, Generation Homes’ construction manager said.

“I’m really impressed with the Generation Homes Christchurch team and all the businesses who were involved. They’ve been wonderful people to deal with. The bike park’s a great contribution to the school – for generations to come,” Mr Molloy said.