Board members cleared; East inquiry continues

Three out of the four individuals embroiled in code of conduct complaints over allegations city council staff tampered with the District Plan have been absolved.

The city council has chosen not to proceed with code of conduct complaints over Linwood Central Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham, Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairwoman and deputy chairman Kim Money and TimSintes.

A city council spokeswoman said they were close to concluding the remaining code of conduct complaint involving city councillor David East.

Said Cr East: “I can continue with discussions with the council or I can indicate that I’m at a stalemate and I’m going to withdraw from further negotiations in which case a code of conduct hearing may or may not proceed.”

The board members and city councillor David East, had been facing code of conduct complaints since September over their allegation city council staff had tampered with the District Plan which led to Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods approving the city council’s proposal to amend it.

They alleged city council staff had omitted a clause which gives leeway to people in specific coastal areas, deemed at risk of flooding, to build and extend homes.

However, an audit, which the city council commissioned, by Environment Canterburycouncillorand former Environment Court judge Peter Skelton found there never was a missing clause.