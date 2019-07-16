‘Wonderful cooks’ retire from community volunteer group

Long-serving Belfast Community Network members Dorothy Bradley and Adrienne Gelton have been farewelled by their fellow volunteers.

The two women have been friends since they were five-years-old and were both school teachers.

A combined farewell lunch was held to celebrate the retirement of the network’s two original members, who have been volunteering since 2014.

Network development co-ordinator Ashleigh Tootell attended the lunch.

“Our Thursday Simply Lunch guests are really going to miss Dorothy and Adrienne and their incredible sense of fun, care and wonderful cooking, they could make anything out of very little,” saidMsTootell.

As a final goodbye, Mrs Bradley and Mrs Gelton donated a school bell, which the community network intends to use during its lunches.