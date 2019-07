The hoots of laughter can be heard from the street outside the New Brighton Museum. And its no wonder. Steptoe and Son is playing and it is a particularly cringy part.

Cups of tea are dangerously teetering on the laps of about 30 people, most who come every Monday to be taken back in time when Doris Day reigned supreme and Elvis was still alive.

Come meet the Golden Oldies Movie club.