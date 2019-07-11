Video: Gargoyles, bricks and mortar, putting ‘the church’ back in Church Corner

It’s been rumoured that the gargoyles peering down from St Peter’s Anglican Church are the old vicars.

Vicar Nick Mountfort has a laugh when he points them out in amongst the scaffolding. The old stone church is being repaired and restored after being badly damaged in the September 2010 and February 2011 earthquakes and has nearly met its fundraising goal for the project.

Located on a busy Christchurch corner, aptly named Church Corner, the building almost fades into the streets around it.

But the church was built by the hands of settlers and holds immense history about west Christchurch.