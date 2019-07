The woollen fabric is created with deft fingers and a lot of patience.

At Handmade Studio’s St Asaph St base, artisans are bowing over their looms in concentration with the odd bit of chatter and laughter.

It is the only place where Sarah Kerr feels like people understand her. Like her, her friends at the other looms are all artisans with disabilities.

‘Everybody understands that life isn’t easy all of the time.’

