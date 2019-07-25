Shopping vouchers help stop pregnant women smoking

Giving out free shopping vouchers is proving to be successful in getting pregnant women to quit smoking.

An independent evaluation

of the Te Hā – Waitaha’s Pregnancy Incentive Programme showed an substantial increase in referral, enrolment and retention rates.

The programme was designed in 2017 by a group of maternity, child health and smoke-free experts to support pregnant women to become smoke-free.

It consists of three incentive payments, $50, $80 and $100 paid in The Warehouse vouchers when the mother reaches specific milestones, and a mother and baby package of $70 to celebrate a smoke-free birth.

A total of $38,000 is paid out per year in vouchers. About $78,000 has been spent so far, since the programme’s inception.

The initiative is funded by the Canterbury District Health Board through a smoke-free budget allocation from the Ministry of Health which is about $930,360 per year.

A free nicotine mouth spray is provided to each woman, and free Pēpi pods (flax baby beds) are also distributed in the third trimester.

Said Canterbury District Health Board smokefree manager Vivien Daley: “The qualitative information from the programme participants was very positive, with the women reporting high rates of satisfaction with the programme, and a belief that the incentives helped maintain their motivation.

“Midwives feel that being able to offer the incentive programme makes it easier to address smoking with their clients, and that the client is more likely to consent to a referral . . .”

‘Pregnant and smoking’ rates have changed very little in the last 10 years, although smoking rates in the general population have consistently decreased over that time.

Māori and Pasifika are over-represented in the ‘pregnant and smoking’ group but the programme is addressing this with higher rates of referral and uptake of Māori and Pasifika in the programme.

