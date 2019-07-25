Race for Riccarton seat on council ramps up

The race to become the next city councillor for Riccarton is heating up.

The People’s Choice have withdrawn one of their candidates from running for Environment Canterbury and thrown him in the now four-horse race for the Riccarton Ward.

The left-leaning political group has put forward union organiser and former pastor of Riccarton Baptist Church Anthony Rimell as their candidate.

“I’m running because Riccarton is an amazing diverse community that deserves a progressive voice with a positive vision for Riccarton and Christchurch,” Mr Rimell said.

This comes after city councillor Vicki Buck’s decision to not stand again caught The People’s Choice by surprise and left them scrambling to find another candidate.

The People’s Choice is making a major bid to win as many council seats as it can in the October local body elections.

The group is fighting against possible sales of city council-owned assets.

It’s main political opponent, centre-right group Independent Citizens is wanting to start a discussion around asset sales.

Ms Buck is an independent city councillor, but is a former member of the Labour Party.

She has previously spoken against asset sales which The People’s Choice would have been relying on during the next council’s term.

The People’s Choice chairman Keir Leslie said a vote for Mr Rimell would contribute to preventing the sale of dividend-generating assets.

He joins Catherine Chu of Independent Citizens who was the only candidate to stand against Ms Buck before she announced she would not be running for re-election.

Ms Chu questioned whether Mr Leslie fully understood the ins and outs of their policies.

“We have explained our policy time and time again and it is not what they [The People’s Choice] are making it out to be. We are open to exploring ideas in how we can ease the burden on ratepayers, some assets are completely off the table but we will consider some.”

She welcomed Mr Rimell’s challenge. Mr Rimell will also join independents Peter Laloli and John Connelly in the race to become city councillor for Riccarton. Mr Laloli, a former Independent Citizens member, and Mr Connelly say their decision to run was prompted by Ms Buck’s decision to not stand for re-election.