CE’s $495k pay divides councillors

The appointment of the city council’s new $495,000 chief executive looks set to become a major political issue leading into October’s local body elections.

Shots were fired over Dawn Baxendale’s salary – which is $80,000 more than what outgoing city council chief executive Karleen Edwards was paid.

She has been recruited from a council role in England.

Third term city councillor and potential mayoral candidate James Gough who voted against the appointment and salary said ratepayers would not be happy.

He believed party politics around the council table had played a big part in the decision.

Cr Gough said left-leaning political group The People’s Choice, which has seven councillors, had voted like a Parliamentary caucus.

However, one People’s Choice councillor Yani Johanson, voted against Mrs Baxendale’s salary.

Cr Gough, who is part of right-leaning Independent Citizens said: “I think the general public is at the end of their tether with the constant rise in rates and I think the general population share my view that the rate of rate increases is unsustainable,” he said.

Fellow councillor Aaron Keown, an independent, who also voted against her appointment and salary agreed.

He also did not think Mrs Baxendale, who was one of 38 applicants, was the right person for the job

“She is one of a number of people who would be right for the job but we could not afford her. You have got 38 people and many of them were willing to do it for $400,000 or less which is an amount that would be a lot more acceptable,” he said.

City councillors and Mayor

Lianne Dalziel met behind closed doors to vote who should get the chief executive’s job. There was also a separate vote to determine how Mrs Baxendale would be paid.

But in a response to The Star yesterday. Ms Dalziel released who had voted for and against the appointment and salaries.

She also sent an email to city councillors advising them not to comment on Mrs Baxendale’s appointment. Crs Keown and Gough had spoken to The Star before the email was issued.

Ms Dalziel told The Star she was “simply reminding councillors” she was the only person authorised to speak on the appointment.

She defended the appointment of Mrs Baxendale and her salary.

“Dawn’s experience and achievements are significant and the attributes and abilities she will bring to the role will, I believe, see her perform to a very high standard as our CE and add significant value to the city council and to the city,” said Ms Dalziel.

“In order to secure Dawn

Baxendale, it was necessary to meet her salary expectations, which were high, but not dissimilar to those of other applicants with her level of experience at chief executive level, no doubt attributable to market expectations of what is one of the largest local government roles in New Zealand.

“It is the second-largest

local authority and this is the second-largest salary that is being paid. It remains significantly less than the salary that was being paid to the chief executive six years ago.”

It is not yet known when Mrs Baxendale will start in Christchurch after finishing her role as Birmingham City Council chief executive, where her salary was reportedly £210,000 (NZ$397,000).

Said Cr Gough about The People’s Choice voting: “There was certainly some consistency around the appointment and I think it would be naive to assume an issue as important as this was not caucused by The People’s Choice candidates which they regularly do on issues.”

But The People’s Choice chairman Keir Leslie did not think Mrs Baxendale’s appointment would affect the group’s campaign heading into October’s elections.

“I think that voters are going to be focused on the big issues like the living wage, keeping assets and delivering services,” he said.

City councillor Deon Swiggs, an independent, also voted against Mrs Baxendale’s appointment and salary.

The vote

Mrs Baxnedale’s appointment

For

Lianne Dalziel

Andrew Turner

Anne Galloway

Jimmy Chen

Mike Davidson

Raf Manji

Glenn Livingstone

David East

Yani Johanson

Pauline Cotter

Vicki Buck

Tim Scandrett

Sara Templeton

Phil Clearwater

Against

James Gough

Aaron Keown

Deon Swiggs

Mrs Baxendale’s salary

For

Lianne Dalziel

Andrew Turner

Anne Galloway

Jimmy Chen

Mike Davidson

Raf Manji

Glenn Livingstone

David East

Pauline Cotter

Vicki Buck

Tim Scandrett

Sara Templeton

Phil Clearwater

Against

James Gough

Aaron Keown

Deon Swiggs

Yani Johanson