There are several words to describe para swimmer Ella Benn. Determined. Focused. Resilient. But above all, she is a fighter.

At age 10, she had her lower leg amputated and a procedure to put her foot onto her thigh so it can operate as her knee.

“In simple terms I have a backwards foot, and that serves as my knee.”

Ella became a champion para swimmer but then her cancer returned not once but twice.