There is never a heater on in Pauline Turner’s little florist shop in New Brighton. But there is a whole lot of warmth coming out of it.

The shop is one of the oldest in the suburb’s pedestrian mall. After the February 22, 2011 earthquake the owner was going to shut the doors and “walk away” but Pauline wasn’t having that.

Though it can be hard with the banks shutting their doors all around her, she loves her little shop.