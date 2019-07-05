Watch: ‘It’s an art’ one of New Zealand’s oldest sports clubs turns 150

It’s more than just a tractor cruising down a paddock. There is a real ‘art’ to the sport of ploughing, says Lincoln Ploughing Association committee member Paul Murphy.

And it will all be on display at the association’s 150th anniversary on Saturday.

We take a look at what is behind the sport of ploughing, the training involved and what pub they prefer for the after match celebrations.

The Lincoln Ploughing Association will celebrate its 150 year anniversary with an event in the paddock on the corner of Springs Rd and Tancreds Rd on July 6, near the site of the associations first meet.