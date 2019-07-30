Mega facility: Where’s the hydroslide?

A survey on the design of the long-awaited Hornby mega-facility has been described as “incredibly hard to answer.”

The city council is calling for the community’s views on what they would like to see in the design of the $35.7 million Hornby Library, Service Centre and South West Pool.

It follows the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board giving final approval for the reclassification and changes to be made to Kyle Park’s management plan to allow for the facility to be built on the land.

City council staff have asked for residents to choose their top four features they would like to see in the design.

The city council has listed 13 options – these are an espresso bar, creative room activities, media rooms, study rooms, computers, a video gaming area, warm water pool, family spa pool, steam and sauna rooms, fitness centre, group exercise studio, medium and large multi-purpose rooms.

However, Hornby resident Mark Peters said the survey will be “incredibly hard” to answer because residents only get to choose their top four options.

He said a lot of the listed options would be expected to be included in the new facility.

“It is an interesting way to try gauge opinion and limit it to four choices. It is going to be really hard for anyone.

“One thing I did notice is there is no option for a hydroslide. It is one of those things the community shouldn’t have to do without, it would be really nice to have in Hornby,’’ Mr Peters said.

It is guaranteed the facility will include a multi-purpose lane pool, a learn to swim pool, a toddlers’ wet play area, a customer services area and the main library space.

The budget will accommodate other features as well.

Hornby Cricket Club president Kevin Hornbrook said he would have thought the city council would put out a draft plan of what they are looking at installing to gather views.

But board chairman Mike Mora said it has to work within a budget and it wanted to get feedback before creating the detailed designs.

City council’s head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said the cost of each option varies greatly.

He said the number of options that can be accommodated will depend on what is selected for the facility.

It is expected to open in 2022.

Mr Cox confirmed a draft design had not yet been developed but the full $35.7 million is available for the design and construction of the facility.

To make a submission on the design go to https://www.ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/254

Consultation closes August 12.

•HAVE YOUR SAY: What would you like to see in the new Hornby Library, Service Centre and South West Pool? Email your views to georgia.oconnor@starmedia.kiwi