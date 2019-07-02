Hung hits the treble at Canterbury golf awards

Russley golfer Juliana Hung took the spoils at the Canterbury Golf Awards by winning the Liz Douglas Trophy, female golfer of the year and junior female golfer of the year awards.

The Burnside High School student was unable to attend the awards at Christchurch Golf Club due to competing at the Taiwan Amateur Championship where she finished seventh. It was the latest accolade for Hung who was named the outstanding young sportswoman of the year at the Canterbury Sports Awards in March. She followed in the footsteps of former Burnside student Amelia Garvey who won the award in 2018.

Hung, 17, played a key role in the Canterbury women’s second place finish at the Toro Interprovincial championship at Waitikiri in December where she played as the team’s number one. In 2018 she represented New Zealand at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina and also competed at the home of golf St Andrews when she was selected to play in the Junior Open Championship.

The Liz Douglas Trophy is awarded to the player with the lowest stroke average over the season.

Meanwhile, Rangiora junior golfer Kazuma Kobori was equally as dominant at the awards by winning the Vardon Trophy (lowest stroke average), junior male golfer of the year, and male golfer of the year awards.

Canterbury Golf services awards were presented to Canterbury women’s rep Catherine Bell (Christchurch), Canterbury masters rep Andrew Dufton (Russley), Kate Turner (Waimairi Beach) for her service as a Canterbury senior and masters rep and involvement in rep management, and Mel Brew and Robyn Gillespie for their years of service as women’s rep selectors. Canterbury Golf president and past president received distinguished service awards. Steve Kilpatrick and Peter MacDonald were recognised for their service in many volunteer management roles over the last 15 years.

Canterbury masters rep Aaron Forsyth (Waitikiri) won the ambassador of the year award. Forsyth was recognised for his conduct on and off the golf course, and also for giving up a week to caddy and support the men’s Toro Interprovincial team at Clearwater in November.

The awards for promising junior girl and boy of the year went to Deanna Matthews from Weedons and Lachie MacKay from Waimairi Beach.

Avondale’s General Manager Richard Sinclair received the Administrator Award for efforts over the past 12 months on the back of their clubhouse rebuild that has seen membership numbers, casual player patronage, and clubhouse revenue increase.