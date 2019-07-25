Gough, Keown ‘opportunists’ over CE salary

City councillors James Gough and Aaron Keown have been labelled “opportunists” for voting against the salary of the city council’s new chief executive.

Crs Gough and Keown were two of four city councillors to vote against the $495,000 salary for Dawn Baxendale, who will replace outgoing council chief executive Karleen Edwards.

Mrs Baxendale, who is the outgoing Birmingham City Council chief executive, will be paid $80,000 more than Dr Edwards.

But left-leaning political group The People’s Choice says the vocal opposition of Cr Gough, who is a member of the centre-right Independent Citizens group, and Cr Keown, who is an independent, since Mrs Baxendale’s appointment is inconsistent with the way they have voted in the past.

They voted in favour of controversial former chief executive Tony Marryatt’s $68,000 pay rise in 2013.

That took his pay packet to $535,529 and led to a backlash from the community. Crs Gough and Keown’s pre-election billboards were vandalised and plastered with stickers stating they had voted for the pay rise.

Said The People’s Choice chairman Keir Leslie: “The way they have voted certainly doesn’t scream consistency. I think there is a degree of opportunism.”

He suggested their decision to not support the appointment and salary of Mrs Baxendale was in a bid to gain voters.

Cr Gough did not dispute this.

“I would hope that my council decisions gain voters, because if they didn’t have the support of my community, then I’m probably in the wrong job. It’s the voters I answer to, not Mr Leslie,” said Cr Gough.

He said he felt he was part of a council which made the wrong decision in granting Mr Marryatt a pay rise.

Cr Keown said he had learnt his lesson.

He failed to gain re-election after supporting Mr Marryatt’s pay rise but was re-elected in 2016.

“With protest groups and hate mail and everything when we did it in the past, I know to listen to the public and they were not happy,” he said.

Mr Leslie said he also found it inconsistent that Cr Gough cautioned against reducing councillor salaries but voted against the salary of the new chief executive.

Cr Gough previously told The Star salaries would be a factor in attracting high-quality councillors.

Said Mr Leslie: “It seems a bit funny that when it comes to his pay packet, there is a strong stance that pay has an indication on quality there, but on other people’s he takes a different view.”

Cr Gough did not see this as inconsistent.

“It would be [inconsistent] if a councillor’s salary was set at a pay rate 500 per cent above what it currently is and if it was negotiated by the councillor instead of being set independently by the Remuneration Authority,” he said.