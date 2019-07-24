Christmas work functions can typically be stressful to organise but the Charity Hospital’s annual fundraising event on Friday 29 November at the Air Force Museum is the perfect solution.

Colleagues, staff or clients will enjoy a night to remember – and an opportunity to help raise funds for a much-needed Canterbury charity.

The Canterbury Charity Hospital fills a vital role in the region as the increasing unmet need for medical treatments through the DHB grows amongst those who are also struggling financially with ever-increasing costs.

Staffed by around 300 volunteers, all the Charity Hospital’s medical, surgical, dental and counselling services are free. They do not receive any Government funding and rely solely on the Gala, bequests and the generosity of the local community to fund the $800,000 a year it costs to run their free services.

The Christmas Gala is always hugely popular and many of our guests attend the function every year as the perfect way to celebrate the end of the year.

Tables for 10 guests cost $1700 (or $170 per guest) including a three-course plated dinner, beverages, live entertainment, an amazing selection of auction items – and the opportunity to dance the night away!

Tickets can be purchased here or from the Charity Hospital website at www.charityhospital.org.nz. If you would like more information or to donate an auction item, please email the Event Manager Rosie Graham at rosie@charityhospital.org.nz.