Cr East says criticism is “gobsmacking”

David East has issued a challenge to those who say he hasn’t done enough for the Coastal Ward – stand for council yourself.

The two-term city councillor has become the target of online criticism on the Peoples Independent Republic of New Brighton Facebook group.

New Brighton Residents’ Association head Brian Donovan is one of the group members who has been critical of Cr East.

Mr Donovan told Pegasus Post it was time for David East to go.

“The reality is that he fell out of touch with what people were saying, because there was a hell of a lot of people in New Brighton with some great ideas and he just seems to have been absent when some of those ideas were put forward.”

However, Cr East has struck back, saying: “Mr Donovan should really just put his money where his mouth is. If he thinks he can do better, well I think he should stand for council himself and test the water.”

Mr Donovan said Cr East’s comment was fair, but it did not change his opposition towards him.

“While I stand by what I’ve said, at the same time, I do realise that David East hasn’t just sat there and done nothing. But, I think the future of New Brighton certainly lies with younger people with fresh ideas and new passion. As far as if I was going to be standing, I wouldn’t consider it because it would be contrary to what I’ve already been saying, which is we need less older, white males on these committees and a truly greater diversity around age and sex.”

Said Mr Donovan: “He’s really failed to assess the mood, the need or the desperation and the exasperation of the New Brighton people to see some real progress, and I mean, aside from the hot pools and the playground.”

Cr East said he had worked hard for the Coastal Ward and called Mr Donovan’s comments “absolutely gobsmacking.”

“To turn around and have this sort of rubbish thrown in my face, I find quite offensive to be quite honest.”

Mr Donovan said the New Brighton Residents’ Association as a whole, agreed it was time for a change and was encouraging young people to run for city council and other roles within local body politics.

Cr East said he supported this, but these roles were not easy to step into.

“It’s the democratic right of anybody to stand for council and I encourage them to do so.

“Some people think that they can get elected, come in, wave a big stick and things are going to get done. Well, it just doesn’t work that way and there are processes to go through.”