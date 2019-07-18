Cost of terror attack for CDHB revealed

The cost of the March 15 terror attack has reached the $6 million mark for the Canterbury District Health Board.

The attack by a lone gunman on the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave and Linwood Islamic Centre killed 51 people and injured 49.

“Canterbury DHB’s initial response to the March terrorist attack has been quantified at $6 million,” said a CDHB financial report.

Said CDHB chief executive David Meates: “This has been derived from our internal costing systems, and covers the direct costs that have been incurred by Canterbury DHB in the initial response post-attack through to the end of June.”

The Ministry of Health has approved additional funding of $3 million for the CDHB.

Mr Meates said the remaining costs will be funded from a population-based funding formula. This is a technical tool used to help evenly distribute the bulk of the CDHB’s funding according to the needs of the population.

Additional costs will be added to the CDHB’s deficit.

Previously, Mr Meates called the response from the health sector “truly extraordinary.”

Figures released in April revealed the extensive lengths to which Christchurch Hospital was pushed in the aftermath of the event.

In the month following March 15, more than 8800 minutes were spent in surgery for the victims, which equates to six continuous days.

Mr Meates said never before has a hospital in New Zealand been required to manage 48 patients with gunshot wounds.

“Even internationally, a trauma event of this size would usually be spread across a number of healthcare centres,” he said.

The financial report also revealed other costs for the CDHB, such as industrial action, which has cost $2 million so far and the flooding of the outpatients building, which has cost $1 million so far.

Separate financial reporting was needed to consider the cost of the measles outbreak, Mr Meates said.