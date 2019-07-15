Contentious $100k spend on multi-use table and pump track likely to go ahead

The plan to install a multi-use table tennis table and temporary pump track in Shirley is almost a sure thing.

Papanui-Innes Community Board chairwoman Ali Jones says the consultation period for the projects, is more an opportunity for people to decide where they want these items installed at the former Shirley Community Centre site, rather than if they want them installed here.

Nor’West News reported last week people had until July 29 to present their views on the plan to install these.

Shirley resident Don Gould said last week, the about $100,000 it was going to cost for the table and pump track to be purchased and installed, would be better spent elsewhere. He said he was relieved people would get the chance to decide if the projects should go ahead.

However, Ms Jones said this week, funding had already been secured and the large majority of people would have to be opposed to the table and pump track if the community board was to decide not to go ahead with the project.

She said this was unlikely.

“We are saying that yes, it will go in and we want some feedback on where you think it should go . . . but, if everyone in the area came out and said look, I’m sorry, this is not something that 15,000 of us want, well of course, the community board would be silly not to listen to that.”

Mr Gould said he understood this, but the questions on the consultation document did not allow enough opportunity for people to oppose the plan completely.

In the have your say section of the city council’s website, the questions ask 1. “Do you support the landscape plan for the Shirley Community Reserve pump track and multi-use concrete table?” and 2. “Where would you prefer the multi-use table to be located?”

SaidMrGould: “The community hasn’t been engaged in the have your say, with enough questions for the community to actually give a balanced response and suggest that they don’t want it.”

“How about we start with just, do you support us spending $100,000?”

Ms Jones was in a community board meeting when contacted again, so could not respond to these comments.