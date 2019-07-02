Close result to decide Supernet first round winner

Villa Maria College took out round one of the SuperNet school netball competition by the tightest of margins after a 36-30 win over St Margaret’s College last week.

Both teams finished the round robin on 24 points. However, Villa retained the Westpac Trust plate – awarded to the winner of the round robin – after finishing with a better goal differential than St Margarets.

Coming into the final round robin match Villa trailed St Margaret’s by four competition points. However, they had a goal differential of 70, while St Margaret’s had a differential of 67. This meant any kind of victory would see them reclaim the title.

Other final round matches saw Christchurch Girls’ High School defeat St Andrew’s College 39-34. Rangi Ruru Girls’ School defeat Ashburton College 35-34, while Rangiora High School defeated Cashmere High School 34-24.

This Wednesday Cashmere will play SuperNet reserve round robin winners Riccarton High School in a promotion-relegation match.

SuperNet post section play begins on July 24 with semi-final and finals on August 14 and 21.

Final standings: Villa Maria 24pts, 1; St Margaret’s 24pts, 2; CGHS 20pts, 3; St Andrew’s 18pts, 4; Rangiora HS 12pts, 5; Rangi Ruru 10pts, 6; Ashburton 8pts, 7; Cashmere HS 1pts, 8.