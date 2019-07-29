Bus stops to ease schools’ traffic issues

Students have been encouraged to use public transport in a bid to ease traffic congestion around an eastern suburbs combined school campus.

Three new bus stops around Shirley Boys’ High School and Avonside Girls’ High School were approved by the Coastal-Burwood Community Board last week in a bid to get more students on the bus.

Pegasus Post reported in June about the traffic chaos around the combined campus with students who drive to school taking available car parks. Residents allege the students park badly and drive dangerously around the streets.

Just after the campus opened in May, the schools experienced teething problems related to the demand for buses and overcrowding in some places on campus.

SBHS headmaster John Laurenson said the new bus stops would hopefully reduce the number of students and parents driving to the school and make the morning and afternoon commute easier for others.

“For us, it’s simple enough, we’re just moving children, boys and girls to and from the school more efficiently and in a congested part of the city, that’s a very positive thing.”

Said AGHS principal Sue Hume: “If we’ve got good bus services into school, absolutely we’re encouraging our students to use the transport that’s available.”

The bus stops will be at Bridge St, Breezes Rd and Avondale Rd and available only at drop-off and pick-up times only.

The schools had been working with the city council to improve access to buses for students and Mr Laurenson said the situation had improved.

“Between the pair of us, the different groups, there’s an acknowledgement there’s a problem. (We’re) waiting to try and derive the best solution and we’re sort of on track as far as that’s concerned now.”

City council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said the aim was to reduce the number of students who get dropped off to school easing traffic congestion near schools.

“By increasing the number of children who have access to school bus service and actives modes helps promote mode-shift, decreases traffic congestion near schools, all of which helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make our roads safer.”

Mr Laurenson said he was happy with how things were settling in at the schools after the growing pains they experienced after first opening.

“It’s falling into place really well. We’ve got a degree of order and efficiency happening now, so we’re really pleased with how things are.”