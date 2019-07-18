Several seriously injured in large Christchurch explosion

FACEBOOK: James Looyer

11.58am: Northwood Residents’ Association chairman Clive Smith has contacted ELGAS, the supplier, who has indicated that the gas supply has been isolated in the vicinity of the issue.

There are gas technicians monitoring the system.

Emergency services told Mr Smith electricity has been turned off in the area meaning there will be no hot water or heating for nearby residents.

Mr Smith said residents can contact him on 03 323 7527 or northwoodresidents@gmail.com.

11.47am: FENZ area commander Dave Stackhouse confirmed it was a gas explosion.

Six homes have been significantly damaged and about 50 nearby residents have been evacuated to the Styx Country Club.

Mr Stackhouse said Northwood has a gas pipe system under the ground, which was the reason why residents have been told to turn off gas

‘Their whole house was a pile of rubble’

Bradley Culver, who lives next door to the house that exploded, helped pull people from the rubble.

“I thought a plane had crashed behind our house.

“I’m a retired police officer and I’ve seen a lot in my day and that was a pretty severe explosion. I’ve never seen anything like that.

“I ran out . . . and their whole house was a pile of rubble and on fire, you couldn’t even tell there was a house there, it was just a pile of rubbish. It looked like the dump.

“We started pulling people out of the rubble and asked how many people were in the house and they said five and we were able to get all five of them out before the emergency services arrived.”

He said they were aged in their 50s and 60s.

“They were in shock and they didn’t really know what happened.”

“I was watching the British Open and then the ceiling raised. All the recess lights came off the ceiling. Pictures, cabinets fell over.

“All the windows bowed in back out again.”

He said his house was “unlivable”.

“The two house on both sides are blown out. Our house, the roof lifted up.”

11.09am: Julie McLachlan, who lives about a street away from the explosion, saw debris falling.

“There was heaps of black smoke. I’ve never heard an explosion like it. It was just horrendous. My neighbour and I thought a plane had been hit.

“He (neighbour) thought some debris had fallen from a plane onto a house.

“Emergency services took a while to come. In the end it was one (emergency service vehicle) after another.

“The Fire Service told us to tell everybody to turn their gas off. They were were worried about gas building up and having another explosion.”

11.02am: Reporter Sophie Cornish is at a police cordon at the intersection of Brookwater Ave and Millstream Drive.

“The house where the explosion happened is on a back section.

“There’s about six police cars, lots of residents at the cordon,” she said.

10.59am: BestStart Styx Mill, a preschool on Northwood Boulevard, was about 400m from the explosion.

An employee said staff were looking after children on site.

10.30am: Five people have reportedly been injured after a explosion in a house in Christchurch suburb of Northwood.

Emergency services are at the scene with a witness saying tiles on the house have been blown 100m ‘in every direction’.

A St Johns spokesman said there were five people injured with minor injuries. A cordon is in place.

City councillor Aaron Keown is at the scene at Marble Court. He said a number of houses in the street have had windows blown out.

He felt the explosion at his house, which is 2km away from the scene.

Styx Mill Country Club employee Tom White reported seeing six police cars and two fire trucks on scene at 10.38am.

“The house is matchsticks. It’s totally blown apart.”

“It’s caused a lot of destruction to other houses, its blown the garage door right of the next-door neighbour’s house.”

Styx Mill resident Selwyn Bradley said there was “one big boom around 10.20am this morning.

“The whole house shook, I don’t know what it was but it felt like a big 8.0 earthquake.”

“The doors on the house were rattling but it was just one big boom, the shaking didn’t last long.”