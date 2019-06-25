Video: Pacifica theatre group ‘regains’ culture and language by telling their stories

Talia-Rae Mavaega wondered why her grandparents spoke Samoan in private but never around her. So she asked her grandfather the reason.

After they settled in New Zealand, they found “at school, children were getting told off or beaten for speaking in Samoan”.

“In order for them to be able to survive and adapt to New Zealand life, they had to sacrifice speaking their language.”

‘But we don’t have to settle for that. They’ve paid that price. Where in order to settle you have to give something up. Now we are in a position to regain that (culture and language),” says Jake Arona.

Talia-Rae and Jake are part of YNOT, a group of young Christchurch artists who are sharing their stories of culture and language.

Continuing in the path forged by Pacific Underground, this video shows the strength and commitment of young Christchurch performers to showcase Pacifica stories.