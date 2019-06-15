Spate of burglaries at clubs

Sports clubs in and near Parklands have been hit with a spate of burglaries.

Burglaries have been reported at the Waimairi Beach Golf Club; Pukeko Centre on Chadbury St, which is shared by the Parklands Rugby Football Club and Parklands Bowling Club; the Parklands Christchurch United Softball Club; and Waitikiri Golf Club.

Detective Matt Reynolds said it is too early to comment on whether the burglaries are linked.

However, Waimairi Beach Golf Club administrator Wayne Turner said he has heard the club’s burglary may be linked to that of thePukeko Centre. “I’m led to believe from the police that it’s the same person that’s done both jobs.”

The golf club has been burgled twice in the last three weeks and the Pukeko Centre has been broken into five times since the start of last month.

Parklands Christchurch United Softball Club’s storage shed in Broadhaven Reserve was burgled last Saturday.

Its president Darryll Hamilton said about $2000 in equipment, including bats, balls, helmets, bases and catchers’ gear was taken.

Mr Turner said the golf club lost $12,000 in computer equipment, gear from the pro-shop and money from its safe.

Parklands Rugby Football Club president Bevan Stewart said there has been “an absolute spate” of burglaries in the area and the Pukeko Centre has had projectors, weed-eaters, drills, meat packs and lollies taken.

The Pukeko Centre has given security footage to police, which appears to show people – one with their face covered in dark clothing and another with no face cover and lighter clothing – trying door handles. The person with their face covered seems to have accessed the building and the footage shows them exiting.

Mr Turner said footage from the golf club burglary, showing one person on its premises with their face covered, had also been handed to police.

But Detective Reynolds said it was too early to comment on the specifics of the investigation and would “rather not say” if police had received any leads.

“Unfortunately, though, we have issues with the CCTV, so we’re just working through that at the moment.

“Obviously, we have to assess everything and see if there are any lines of inquiry that we can put out to the public.”