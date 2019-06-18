Rare petrel crashes in Avonhead

A rare Antarctic seabird which crash landed in suburbanAvonheadis the city’s latest recorded bird species.

The soft-plumaged petrel was discovered last month by a resident who found it dazed on the ground, Department of Conservation biodiversity supervisor Craig Alexander said.

“Once rescued, it was taken to a private bird rehabilitationcentrerun by a volunteer, where birds are taken to be checked, fed, treated and given time to recover,” he said.

It was the 242nd bird species to be recorded in the greater Christchurch area.

The soft-plumaged petrel is a medium-sized seabird which breeds onsubantarcticislands.

The only population in New Zealand is on the Antipodes Islands, 860km south-east of Stewart Island.

“The soft-plumaged petrel is an uncommon native species that ranges throughout the southern oceans. It’s not commonly found in the SouthPacificbut sightings have been increasing since the 1970s,”Mr Alexander said.

The bird was releasedwith helpfrom Keystone Ecology ornithologist NiallMuganinTeOka Reserve, nearBirdlingsFlat, when it was back to full health.

“It’s one of those iconic birds, it was a bit of a treat,”MrMugansaid.

“It’s a visitor to New Zealand, but you’d be lucky to see it.”

MrMugansaid when extreme weather events hit, birds are often drawn to land, which may have been what happened to the petrel.

“When the storms hit, it does push birds to the limit.”

However, he said its release was a very special moment for him as someone who had been bird watching for about 30 years.

“It was one of those days that will stick in my mind. It looked back to us after it took off . . . it was a weird kind of thing having a look at us from its world as it headed off towardsBirdlingsFlat.”

MrAlexander said DOC believes the birds are attracted by the city lights and sometimes end up in odd places.

“Sometimes sea birds can struggle to take off without the coastal winds to assist them and can appear dazed and disorientated,” he said.

The 241st bird species to be recorded has also made a return to the city this year at the Bromley oxidation ponds. Thesiberian-breed northernshovelerwas first recorded last June near theHalswellriver mouth at Lake Ellesmere and another atKaitoreteSpit, nearBirdlingsFlat, in November.

In April anothershovelerwas spotted at the Bromley ponds, as well as at Pegasus wetlands in the Waimakariri district.

•If you find sick, injured or dead wildlife, phone 0800 DOC HOT.