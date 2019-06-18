Plug pulled on Ferrier Fountain

Days after making its long-awaited comeback the iconic Ferrier Fountain was switched off.

But three months after it was supposed to be turned back on, it remains out of action and $70,000 has been spent on fixing it.

The fountain was turned on for the first time in eight years at the same time as the Town Hall was reopened in February.

However, the fountain heads and stamens were taken away for cleaning after some issues were discovered. Parts required further cleaning to remove pieces of historic debris that had gathered over the eight years they were lying in storage.

The issues were only identified following the first flush through.

City council manager capital delivery and major facilities Alistair Pearson said it decided to install a filtration system to reduce blockages.

“We’ve been waiting for elements of the system to be fabricated before they could be installed,” he said.

But that work had now begun andMrPearson said it is hoping to have the fountain back on by the end of the month.

“The cost of the filtration system, its installation and the dismantling and reconstruction of the fountain is in the order of $70,000.”

The dandelion-style modernist fountain was first installed in 1972 after being donated by two of the city’s most well-known benefactors – Claude Jack Ferrier and his wife Marjorie, the daughter of Robert McDougall.

Created by a British company calledUstigate, the “sphere de fleur” design features two spheres, and one hemisphere that sits just above the water line.