No plans to upgrade intersection

No changes are in the pipeline to reconstruct a busy intersection in Upper Riccarton – in spite of there being more than 100 crashes over the last 19 years.

The city council is not prioritising improving the crash-prone Riccarton/Yaldhurst Rd intersection in spite of recording a high number of car collisions.

Data from the New Zealand Transport Agency shows from 2000 there have been two serious crashes, 20 minor crashes and 86 non-injury crashes.

Its transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said this is due to other intersections having a greater need for improvements.

“However, we recognise that there have been a number of crashes at this intersection and are investigating potential options for improvement,” he said.

Questions over whether safety improvements were needed were prompted following a crash on Tuesday.

The crash involving two cars caused delays to traffic after the lane eastbound onto Yaldhurst Rd was blocked off.

While there were no injuries, it is the third crash to be recorded at the intersection this year.

The intersection is classified as medium risk.

Latest traffic figures show 13,000 vehicles use Riccarton Rd, 5600 Main South Rd and 12,600 Yaldhurst Rd daily.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board chairman Mike Mora said he will ask city council staff to assess the intersection at the next board meeting.

“What you can’t engineer is driver behaviour, that is one of the things we have problems with. If people are looking and are alert and everybody is doing their signals right it shouldn’t be a problem but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have a look at it,” he said.

The Ilam and Upper Riccarton Residents’ Association chairman John Reddiford said there needs to be clearer signage and maybe something written on the road.

“You don’t know whether they are going up on Main South Rd, or onto Yaldhurst Rd, it isn’t clearly designated,” he said.

MrReddiford the issue will be discussed by the association if concerns are raised by residents.

But Church Corner Shoe & Bag Repairs owner Leigh Archbold, who has been based on the road for 20 years, said it is purely about driver awareness and doesn’t believe it needs to change.

He said vehicles travelling onto Yaldhurst Rd need to

make sure they are indicating and vehicles travelling from Main South Rd to the intersection need to give way to their right.

“If people follow the road rules, the intersection is not a problem.”