Latham: ‘I’ll rock the boat’

Darrell Latham is making no apologies for “rocking the council’s boat” and has promised to continue to do so if elected as a city councillor.

The Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member will run as an independent against city councillor Sara Templeton for the Heathcote seat in October’s local body elections.

Dr Latham, alongside Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairwoman and deputy chairman Kim Money and Tim Sintes and city councillor David East, faced code of conduct complaints last year over an allegation he made that city council staff had tampered with the District Plan.

This came after a clause that gives leeway to people in specific coastal areas, deemed at risk of flooding, to build and extend homes was omitted from the plan. As a result of their outspoken comments, Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods approved the city council’s proposal to amend the District Plan under section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act.

Dr Latham thought it was time for a change.

He faces strong competition from Cr Templeton who beat incumbent Paul Lonsdale in 2016 by 1585 votes to claim the Heathcote seat.

Mr Lonsdale was the only city councillor standing for re-election not to retain his position.

Cr Templeton, who is a member of the Green Party, will run as an independent because she believes party politics does not belong in local government.

“I have a lot of things that I want to achieve at council and I will be working hard to retain my seat,” she said.