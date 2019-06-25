Inquiry into Akaroa’s cruise ships

Cruise ships in Akaroa could be operating in breach of harbour regulations – and with the knowledge of Environment Canterbury.

Naval architect Harry Stronach has been investigating the issue for months and says cruise ships in Akaroa were likely to be in breach of regulations and disturbing the seabed.

The Regional Coastal Environment Plan for the Canterbury region limits seabed disturbance to a total of 50 m3 in any three-month period, for any coastal area outside an operational port.

Akaroa Harbour is not classed as an operational port.

Mr Stronach said any ship of over 40,000 gross tonnage, which is 90 per cent of cruise ships visiting Akaroa, was likely to cause a seabed disturbance at least 10 times the permitted level, per visit.

This would be a breach of Section 338 of the Resource Management Act, said Mr Stronach.

Environment Canterbury’s regional harbourmaster Jim Dilley acknowledged cruise ships were most likely in breach of the Coastal Plan but said there was not sufficient evidence to prove it.

“Environment Canterbury has openly acknowledged that anchors of the large ships may disturb a larger volume of the seabed than permitted under the Coastal Plan, but without evidence of any adverse environmental impact, enforcement action is not warranted,” he said.

“Environment Canterbury is mindful of the potential for any adverse environmental impact and has commissioned an environmental risk assessment for Akaroa Harbour, to be conducted by scientists with coastal marine environment expertise.

“We have also initiated a code of practice with cruise ship operators. While voluntary, the code identifies the concerns raised and how these may be mitigated. It will be introduced before the 2019-20 cruise ship season and includes a commitment to protocols beyond current statutory responsibilities,” said Mr Dilley.

Every person who commits an offence against this section of the RMA could be sent to prison for up to two years or be fined $300,000. Organisations can be fined up to $600,000.