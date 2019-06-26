Funding boost for Edgeware pool project

The Edgeware pool project is set to take a major step forward after a $20,000 grant to undertake a feasibility study.

The grant came from then New Zealand Lotteries Commission. St Albans Pavilion and Pool Group chairman Paul Somerville said the group is “thrilled” to have received the grant.

The study will assess the practicality of the new Edgeware Pool designs and whether it will be an asset to the community. After the study, the group can apply for money from major charitable funding groups to build the pool.

The group has been trying to fundraise the money since January while covering rates and administration costs.

“When you go to the major funders you have to prepare a case. They really want to know all about the project and whether it’s feasible,”Mr Somerville said.

“As a community group, we didn’t have that sort of money to spend on it so we thought we would go for a grant. We are very pleased the Lottery Commission saw the benefit of the project and helped us out.”

Mr Somerville said there is no time line for the feasibility study yet as the group are deciding which company to conduct it.

Papanui-Innes Community Board chairwoman Ali Jones said hearing about the grant was “the best news she has received all month.”

“To receive this money which will allow them to progress is just fantastic,”Ms Jones said,

“These guys aren’t being handed the project on a

plate. This is a community-driven project and there’s a lot they have to do, so good on them.”

In 2016, the city council sold the land for the Edgeware Pool to the St Albans Pavilion and Pool Group for $1.

The city council stated at the time it would not contribute to the project, but later said it would commit $1.25 million if the group could raise the rest of the $5 million costs.

So far, more than $150,000 has been raised for the project, which has been used to cover other costs including resource consent and developing design plans.

•If you wish to donate to the pool, visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/edgewarepool