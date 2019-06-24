Denton Park campaigner to challenge for Hornby seat

A key figure behind the successful campaign to save Denton Park has confirmed he will be standing to represent Hornby at the city council table.

Former Save Denton Park chairman Mark Peters will be running independently against long-term city councillor Jimmy Chen in the upcoming October elections.

In 2016, Cr Chen secured the Hornby seat with a 2440 majority vote over his closest opponent Sara Harnett-Kikstra.

But Mr Peters said he is not concerned about running against Cr Chen, who is currently in his third term at the city council.

“I stand very much on my track record – what happened around Denton Park and my ability to pull the community together,” he said.

Mr Peters played a key role in leading the successful campaign to stop the Hornby Library, Customer Services and Recreation and Sport Centre from going to Denton Park.

Out of the campaign, the Greater Hornby Residents’ Association was formed, which Mr Peters is a member of.

Mr Peters believes he has a good chance at winning against Cr Chen.

“I take my hat off to Jimmy, he has responded to the raising of issues in good stead to get things done he has worked hard to get things done.

“The October count will be what counts and if the people of Hornby want a change from Jimmy’s representation then they will vote with their feet and put in the person they want,” Mr Peters said.

City councillor Jimmy Chen welcomed Mr Peter’s bid.

“This is a democratic election, and it is good the people of Hornby have a choice,” he said.

Cr Chen, who will be running under The People’s Choice, said he has been an effective city councillor and wants to make sure Hornby is well-represented.

He said his best achievements have been keeping the Hornby mega-facility on budget, advocating the Hornby Service Centre has 40 hours per week and launching the city council’s Multicultural Strategy.

Cr Chen’s goals for the next term is to ensure the Hornby facility is built on Kyle Park and lobbying to improve Hornby’s roading, footpath and wider traffic issues.

Mr Peters said it is time to remove politics from Hornby and focus on outcomes for residents.

As well as Cr Chen, the current Hornby representatives are Mike Mora and Natalie Bryden – all who are aligned with The People’s Choice.

“The ward is very much tied down by a party line . . . local body politics is really not the place to be having party block, it is more an area where people need to have an independent mind.”

Mr Peter’s key concerns is the suburb’s infrastructure has been neglected for too long, ensuring the new Hornby mega-facility is built at Kyle Park and keeping rates affordable.