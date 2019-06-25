Call to retain art hub in planned housing complex

People are divided over the decision to turn the former Central New Brighton School site into a housing development.

Some say the loss of the school site, which has been an arts and community hub since late 2017, will take away some of the area’s vibrancy.

Others say this decision will be good for business and encourage people to move to the area.

Development Christchurch Ltd has bought the site on Seaview Rd from the Ministry of Education for $1.2 million. Current tenants will have the option of staying on site until May 2021.

The Old School/Te Kura Tawhito’s co-ordinator Sue Davidson thinks she has the perfect solution, which will give people the best of both worlds.

“I just think it’s a perfect opportunity to co-ordinate what we’ve already got on site with a sustainable housing village, which many people in Brighton have wanted for a long time.

“There’s a need for an arts centre in Brighton, there are so many artists around, so that could be part of it, to keep what we’ve got and add housing to it.”

Art tutor Erika Isaksen, who teaches at the school said turning its site into a housing development was not the best option.

“I think the school does a lot of good for the community and brings it together.

“I would like to see the school stay and be developed into more thriving than it is now.”

Renew Brighton manages the old school site.

Its manager Steve Jones-Pool said its sale was to be expected.

Mr Jones-Pool was thankful it had been opened for use as a community hub for a few years and that it could remain open until early 2021.

Bin-Inn New Brighton owner Nikki Griffin said she understood both sides of the debate.

“It will bring more people into the area, so if there are more people, business grows. If there are more people to support the businesses it sort of goes a wee bit of the way to bringing some people back to the east.

“From a community perspective, the work that Renew has done down there is really really great, it’s created a hub for people.”

Mrs Griffin agreed a housing development, which kept the arts and cultural elements available at the old school would be best.