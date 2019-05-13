Young piper to attend national and global competitions

A full-blown line-up of competitions is in store for award-winning piper Campbell Wilson.

The 16-year-old St Andrew’s College student will take part in the Colin Craig Claidmeamh’mor solo piping competition in Palmerston North on Saturday.

The competition is an invitational event for the top pipers in New Zealand.

Campbell will then travel to Dunedin two weeks later to compete in the annual Queen’s Birthday solo competitions, where he will compete in the A grade.

After that, his skills will take him to Scotland in August to compete in under-18 and under-23 age groups of competition in Oban and Inverness.

Campbell said he is “very excited” to return to Scotland.

He has been once before when he competed with the St Andrew’s College Pipe Band at the World Pipe Band Championships and stayed on for two weeks afterwards to compete in solo competitions.

Since Campbell began piping when he was nine-years-old, he has achieved a long list of highlights in his career.

He made history at the Hastings Highland Games in April when he became the youngest ever winner of the New Zealand Gold Medal for Piobaireachd.

Campbell was named New Zealand Young Piper of the Year in October, is titled the youngest ever winner of the Silver Chanter March, Strathspey and Reel event and won the under-21 New Zealand Championship Hornpipe and Jig in January.

During his Scotland trip in August, Campbell will be travelling his father, Greg Wilson, who doubles as his tutor.

Mr Wilson is classified as one of the top pipers in the world.

He has won 14 Gold Clasp Piobaireachd competitions – an event which pipers can only compete in if they have won the New Zealand Gold Medal for Piobaireachd.

Mr Wilson has also had victory at Bratach Gorm in London three times, has won the premier double march, Strathspey and Reel multiple times, and has also been New Zealand Solo Piping Champion on multiple occasions, to name a few.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to travel such a great distance doing what I love with my number one role model. He is a world class piper, and he is an absolutely wonderful teacher,” Campbell said.

Mr Wilson said it is “very satisfying” seeing Campbell do well at piping.

“I’m absolutely proud of him, he’s done very well from a young age,” said Mr Wilson.