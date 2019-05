A Bishopdale coffin club which provides free caskets to mothers who have lost their babies has forked out $2300 for new security after a burglary.

The Kiwi Coffin Club is attempting to raise the money spent on alarms, window bars and doors at its container on the Menzshed site on Kendal Ave through a Givealittle page

The club makes ‘angel boxes’ – custom-made caskets for babies lost to stillbirth, cot death or miscarriage – which are donated to Christchurch Women’s Hospital.