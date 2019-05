“Acknowledging who they are and where they are from but also coming as one and celebrating that.”

Hours of preparation goes on behind the scenes to get ready for Polyfest Canterbury. Teaching the Marian College and St Thomas of Canterbury groups are former Polyfest participants who are making sure students continue to have a way to express their culture. CTV headed down to talk to the students about what Polyfest means to them.

The event is on Saturday, May 4.