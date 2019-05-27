Residents continue to be frustrated by heavy trucks

Heavy trucks short-cutting through a residential street in Hornby are continuing to frustrate residents.

Residents are tired of heavy trucks using Seymour St daily – in spite of the city council banning all heavy vehicles with the exception of delivery trucks in 2008.

The Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board representatives, Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods, police and resident Kevin Moriarty met recently to discuss the issue.

It was resolved at the meeting while police will patrol the area when they are available, they can’t specifically target the area.

City council is also investigating installing new signage after concerns were raised at the meeting truck drivers were unaware they could not use the road.

But Mr Moriarty doesn’t believe anything is going to change and described the meeting as a “load of crap.”

“What they were virtually saying was they can’t do anything,” he said.

A traffic count taken in March by the city council showed 2506 vehicles use the street daily. Heavy vehicles made up 3.8 per cent of the traffic count.

Sergeant Michael Moloney, of the commercial vehicle safety team, said police have to target to risk and Seymour St is not a risk area for police in terms of crashes.

But he said he does get his staff to monitor the street when possible and has issued $150 infringement notices to truck drivers caught using the street.

But Mr Moriarty argued he had not seen any enforcement from police. There were three crashes recorded in the last five years on Seymour St between Shands Rd and Main South Rd.

Sergeant Moloney’s views were backed by Canterbury road policing officer Senior Sergeant Chris Scott, who said the main focus for police is on reducing road trauma.

“That is usually through targeting people not wearing restraints, driving while impaired, distracted drivers and speed,” he said.

Police have spoken to the NZ Trucking Association, Road Transport Association NZ over the issue in the past.

“I have also contacted most of the major transport companies around the Hornby area likely to use that road. They have all instituted policies for their staff not to use it,” Sergeant Moloney said.

He said the problem is truck drivers often don’t know they are not allowed to use the road because the signage is less than obvious. The restrictions were put in place in 2008 as a result of the development of the Crown Crystal glass factory at 55 Shands Rd.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board chairman Mike Mora said it has done as much as it can to make it easier for the bylaw to be enforced.

He said last year the board had the bylaw altered to allow police to issue the heavy trucks with an infringement notice.

