Police say bullying is a matter for schools

Bullying at schools in the east resulted in three calls to police last week.

Sergeant Jim Currie said this is an issue for schools to deal with, not the police.

Clinical psychologist Catherine Gallagher agrees in most cases, but says bullying is a complicated issue.

This comes after Sergeant Currie said in February, parents had called police to report their children’s run of the mill bad behaviour.

He said last week police received calls from parents concerned about their children between the ages of 12 and 13 getting bullied.

“It’s sort of like name calling

. . . there are no physical assaults or anything like that.”

Sergeant Currie said bullying was serious, but not a police matter.

He said on these occasions, the schools were not to blame and these were simply cases of parents making irrational decisions.

Ms Gallagher had experience working with children who had been bullied and also those who have experienced sexual violence.

She said although, it wasn’t common she had heard of parents reporting bullying to police in the past.

Parents had every right to speak up if their child was getting bullied, but often asking for police involvement was taking this too far.

Before taking unnecessary measures, she said it was up to parents to encourage their children to be resilient.

If parents felt their children were in serious danger, Sergeant Currie and Ms Gallagher agreed this was when police could become involved.

Sergeant Currie had contacted the parents since the reports and told them to address their children’s issues with the schools.