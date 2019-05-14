Police recover plaques

Police have recovered 17 plaques stolen from a cemetery just outside of Christchurch.

The bronze plaques from Springston Cemetery were found at a scrap metal dealer in Christchurch on Monday night.

The Selwyn District Council, which manages the cemetery, said 40 plaques were stolen between Anzac Day and last Thursday.

Most of the plaques were for servicemen in a designated part of the cemetery. Metallic plaques have been taken from other graves in the cemetery.

Police refused to say the name or suburb of the scrap metal dealer, citing “privacy reasons”.

A spokeswoman said police are following lines of inquiry to locate those responsible.

“Police received information from a party involved that the plaques had been sold to a scrap dealer. The details on the plaques had reportedly been removed,” she said.

Police also refused to identify the party involved due to privacy.

The plaques have not been returned to families and police would not confirm when it will be handed back.

One of the stolen plaques was that of Lincoln resident Bruce Tweedy’s parents. His father Errol served in the Korean War and is buried with his mother Marion.

Mr Tweedy welcomed the police’s find.

“Catching the offenders is probably the ideal thing,” he said.

“I’m hoping they’re not children or youth and they go through the Youth Court with their names suppressed.”

Said Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton: “We’re grateful to police for the work they have been doing on this, our focus now is on replacing the plaques for the families and in respect to Selwyn residents who gave so much to the district and to New Zealand.”

Mr Tweedy said it was “great” the district council is working with Veterans Affairs to replace the plaques.

“I think it will help me and the community and Springston Cemetery, I really do.”