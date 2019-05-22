New Brighton’s new voice

At the start of the year, Brian Donovan felt the concerns of New Brighton residents were going unheard.

There hadn’t been an active residents association in New Brighton since 2017.

Now, the 68-year-old who lives on Marine Pde and has lived in or around the area for 12 years, is leading the newly revitalised New Brighton Residents Association to make sure people have a say in a time of huge development.

“A lot of the people that were making decisions, they were actually people who didn’t live there, so we thought it’s about time we took things back into our own hands,” Mr Donovan said.

About 12 residents from the area have become members so far.

Its first goal is to get the Coastal-Burwood Community Board and city council to consult further on plans to change the layout of Marine Pde.

Mr Donovan told Pegasus Post earlier this month plans to install 13 new car parks and keep the road open to traffic were not supported by some residents.

The association would do

a mail drop to gather people’s concerns and feedback to

the community board, he said.

Mr Donovan said with the support of Renew Brighton, another aim for the association would be to get community groups in New Brighton, including the New Brighton Business and Landowners Association, working together.

“I think it’s quite useful if we’re working through the umbrella organisation Renew, that we just get initially a network thing going and then when residents come up with any issues, we’ve got a broader organisation than just the residents association to deal with it.”

The association would aim

to be a “resource of companionship, a resource of contact, a resource of information,” said Mr Donovan.

People who are not from New Brighton were sometimes not aware of the walking tracks, scenery and seaside lifestyle, which Mr Donovan said were his favourite parts about living in the area.

Residents had a role to play in promoting it as a destination of the future and ending myths about New Brighton being down and out, he said.

“It’s really about telling people who potentially are looking for somewhere to live that we’ve got something to sell.”

He said the New Brighton Business and Landowners Association had done a good job so far, but giving everyday people more of a say would lead to better outcomes for all.

“The business association is operating, but what about the people that live in that same area? They’re not represented at all.”

Some had felt disconnected from a number of decisions made in New Brighton since

the earthquakes, said Mr Donovan.

He said the association would ensure residents have an influence on decisions going forward.