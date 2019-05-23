Men stabbed during brutal road rage incident

A gang prospect is facing multiple charges after a random road rage incident which left two people with stab wounds.

A 31-year-old man appeared in the district court yesterday facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievously bodily harm, one charge of assault and a cache of charges relating to firearms, drugs and driving.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear in court next month.

It relates to an incident on May 10 on Sawyers Arms Rd in Northcote which left one man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds and another with a single stab wound.

A third man was with the victims, who are all in their 20s, but was not stabbed.

One of the stab wounds was in the neck, another in the jaw, hitting the bone.

Said Detective Sergeant Daniel Isherwood: “The victims in this case are recovering well. However the injuries were serious and the outcome could have been far worse.”

The incident unfolded at about 10.40pm.

The arrested man is alleged to have become angry at how closely the car, containing the victims, was driving behind him.

Police allege he then pulled over to let the car pass and then followed behind it before cutting it off as it turned into Sawyers Arms Rd.

He was arrested by police after leaving a motel.

“Road users who encounter bad driving behaviour should pull over safely and phone police on *555 and in serious cases it may be appropriate to phone 111,” said Detective Sergeant Isherwood.