Good Samaritan sought after pensioner falls ill

Brian Ward wants to track down a man he says helped to save his life.

Last Tuesday, the 68-year-old was returning home to Shirley after a biopsy at Christchurch Hospital on the number 60 Hilmorton to Southshore bus with his wife Glenys Ward.

This is when he said “I completely went out to it, completely. Everything was all white.”

Mrs Ward said Brian stooped in his chair, nearly falling to the ground hard.

She tried to support him, but couldn’t do this by herself.

This was when a man in his mid-twenties, who Mrs Ward remembered as having a black cap, facial hair, a partner and two young toddlers, came to her aid, helped to stop Mr Ward from falling, get to his feet and back to consciousness.

He said he was incredibly grateful for the man’s actions and without them, he could have died.

“I just really want to track him down. I want to say a big thank you to him . . . he could have saved my life then, big time.

“I think I was at the point of no return, I was halfway up to you know where . . . I saw all of these lights.”

Mr Ward also praised the actions of the bus driver who stopped the bus and helped. He met with the driver on Friday to express his gratitude and see if he could help with finding the mystery man.

Mr Ward said he had been diagnosed with low blood pressure in his forties and in spite of having health scares in the past, had never had anything that had felt this serious.

When Mr Ward regained consciousness, he was helped across Marshland Rd by the man and Mrs Ward, just a short distance from his home.

Once home Mrs Ward said she was going to call an ambulance, but Mr Ward’s blood pressure had returned to normal.

In spite of this, at the time of Mr Ward’s episode, Mrs Ward said the worst could have happened if it wasn’t for the actions of the mystery man and the driver.

“If it hadn’t been for his support and the driver’s I don’t know what I would have done if I was by myself.”

Mrs Ward said everything had happened so fast, getting the names of the people who had helped her husband was the last thing on her mind.

The couple wanted Mr Ward’s mystery helper and his family to contact them on 027 662 2121 so they could thank them in person.