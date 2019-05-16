ECan candidates announced

Former unsuccessful parliamentary candidates are among eight People’s Choice nominations for the regional council.

The Labour-aligned group is contesting for all eight Christchurch seats at the Environment Canterbury table in October’s local body elections.

The nominations include former Ilam electorate Labour candidates Anthony Rimell and James Dann.

Mr Rimell came third in the Ilam electorate in 2017, finishing 659 votes behind independent candidate and current city councillor Raf Manji and 8915 votes behind incumbent National MP Gerry Brownlee.

Mr Dann stood for Ilam in 2014, also losing to Mr Brownlee by 11,898 votes.

Mr Rimell will stand for the Ohoko – Central seat with former Spreydon-Heathcote Community Board chairman and community worker Paul McMahon.

Writer and journalist Mr Dann is contesting the Owhanga – South seat alongside Spreydon Ward city councillor Phil Clearwater.

Cr Clearwater announced last month that he would step down from the city council seat he has held since 2013.

For the Opuna – West seat, People’s Choice has put forward Chrys Horn and Craig Pauling.

Dr Horn and Mr Pauling both unsuccessfully stood in the 2016 local body elections, for the city council and ECan respectively.

They will both face Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board member Aaron Campbell, who is standing for the seat as an independent.

The Orei – North East seat will be contested by Community Law Centres of Aotearoa

co-chairwoman Jenny Hughey and incumbent ECan councillor and associate director of Ngāi Tahu Tourism Iaean Cranwell.

Said People’s Choice chairman Keir Leslie: “It’s great have such a strong team of candidates who have the skills and the experience to shake up a regional council that isn’t delivering. Only a strong team who can take control and move the culture at ECan will get us the change we need.”

PEOPLE’S CHOICE ECAN CANDIDATES:

•Opuna West – Craig Pauling and Chrys Horn.

•Orei North East –

Jenny Hughey and Iaean Cranwell

•Owhanga South –

James Dann and Phil Clearwater

• Ohoko Central – Paul McMahon and Anthony Rimell