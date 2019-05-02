Bid to get funding for multicultural centre

A bid will be made today to get funding for a multicultural centre in the aftermath of the March 15 terror attack.

Hagley Community College wants to build a $4 million to $5 million multicultural centre on its site at the corner of St Asaph and Stewart Sts.

Principal Mike Fowler, Christchurch Multicultural Council president Surinder Tandon and Canterbury Refugee Resettlement and Resource Centre chairman Ahmed Tani are scheduled to speak to the city council tomorrow during Annual Plan submissions.

“Ethnic communities see Hagley as their place, which was very clear over the three days when Hagley acted as a welfare centre for the families and communities impacted by the March 15 terrorism attacks,” the submission said.

The school’s board of trustees has committed $1 million to the project.

“Hagley is actively seeking funding from the Christchurch City Council, in addition to other funding partners, to realise the project,” it said.

Initial designs include a central area where people can meet, open spaces for small groups, a kitchen and eating area and three large spaces for events or meetings.

The hub would be a first in New Zealand.

Annual Plan submissions are set to continue on Saturday.