Video: New Brighton hot pools, a game changer for the suburb?

It’s been 20 years in the making, and then some.

But finally, work has started on the hot saltwater pools in the seaside suburb of New Brighton. It is meant to be one of several projects that authorities, businesses and residents hope will revive the streets around its commercial core. But will it be enough to attract people to the suburb?

We take a look at the project from the point of view of businesses, community groups and residents.

And should it stay named the Christchurch Hot Pools? Or should it have New Brighton in it?