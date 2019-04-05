Video: Leaving North Parade: ‘the spirit comes with us’

It has been a long journey from North Parade, Shirley to Travis Rd, North New Brighton for Shirley Boys’ High School.

It started when the February 22, 2011 earthquake caused significant damage to the school site. Now, more than eight years later, it is ready to move into its ‘state of the art’ new co-location site with Avonside Girls’ High School and will be open to students on April 13.

The move has prompted concern over school zones and how the schools will be kept separate. Headmaster John Laurenson, who has been at the helm for 23 years, walks CTV through the journey.