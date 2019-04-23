Video: Challenge the Silence behind the screening

‘I know none of them would have slept last night’.
On Thursday, 11 harrowing stories of sexual trauma were released in CTV’s Challenge the Silence series. At a special screening for the participants, with their family and friends and invited guests, they saw their stories and the stories of their fellow survivors for the first time.
Watch the series:
- A 50 year secret: ‘He ripped all my innocence away’
- ‘We’re stuck with their sh*t’, sexually abused, crushed in 2011 earthquake
- A life lived in fear: Drug addict at age 6, alcoholic at 7
- Violated by a priest who went on to commit a ‘litany of offending’
- Gang raped in the army showers: ‘I know I’ll never see justice’
- Boarding school brutality: ‘They used a broom handle on me’
- The secret locals knew: ‘Do you want to bring some friends along?’
- Raped by a woman: They ask ‘why didn’t I like it’
- ‘I don’t know what love is’: Sexually abused at 3, then again in state care
- ‘Hold on to what they are, not what the abuse makes them’
- NZ’s sexual trauma story: ‘We have failed to protect our children’